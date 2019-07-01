



is confident thatis already the best mom to baby Archie — and doesn’t need her advice just yet.

“I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like, everyone, when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby, it’s so difficult to just be,” the 37-year-old tennis pro told the BBC about Meghan ahead of Williams’ first Wimbledon match on Monday, July 1. “It’s just like get through the first three, four months and then we can talk.”

Meghan welcomed her first child with husband Prince Harry on May 6. Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, meanwhile, share 22-month-old daughter Olympia. The athlete said on Monday that she credits her child for changing her “perspective on a lot of things.”

“It also has changed me in terms of — I want to leave a legacy. I want to be this, you know, positive person for my daughter,” Williams said. “Everything I do, I want to do it for my daughter and I never, obviously, had that motivation before.”

Williams is set to play her first match at the annual sporting event at the All England Club in London against Giulia Gatto-Monticone on Tuesday, July 2. Meghan, for her part, is expected to attend the tournament as a spectator.

“She’s very much looking forward to attending,” an insider told Us Weekly earlier this month.

Williams and Meghan have been friends since 2014. The four-time Olympic gold medalist attended the former Suits star’s wedding to Harry in May 2018.

Nearly a year later, she cohosted Meghan’s baby shower at the Mark Hotel in New York City in February.

“Planning something like that takes a lot of effort,” Williams told Business of Fashion during an April interview about the shower. “I’m a perfectionist, so I’m like, ‘Let’s make it perfect.’”

