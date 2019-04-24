Tennis legend Serena Williams knows a thing or two about exertion, so when she says planning Duchess Meghan’s baby shower took “a lot of effort,” we know she’s not exaggerating.

Williams, 37, is a longtime friend of the 37-year-old duchess — who’s expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry — and cohosted Meghan’s shower at the Mark Hotel in New York City in February.

“Planning something like that takes a lot of effort,” she said in a new interview with Business of Fashion. “I’m a perfectionist, so I’m like, ‘Let’s make it perfect.’”

Williams commented on Meghan’s segue into motherhood earlier this month, as well, telling E! News that the former Suits star will “be the best mom, for sure.”

The four-time Olympic gold medalist might have also revealed the sex of the royal baby in the same interview when she gave parenting tips and mentioned a pregnant friend who is expecting a baby girl.

“Accept mistakes and don’t expect to be perfect,” Williams advised. “We put so much pressure on ourselves. My friend is pregnant, and she was like, ‘My kid’s gonna do this,’ [and] I just looked at her, like, ‘No, she’s not.’ I’m like, ‘No, you’re not.’ And she started laughing. … She was like, ‘I need to talk to you about tips.’”

The Wimbledon champion certainly has expertise on the topic of motherhood: She and husband Alexis Ohanian are raising 19-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia.

“I had all those high expectations, and then I had what I was going to do, I was gonna recover and I was gonna be great. And this is a time that everything is not going to go as planned,” she told the outlet. “My whole life is so planned, and this is the one time where it wasn’t. You just gotta go with the flow.”

