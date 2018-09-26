The only thing that Serena Williams might excel at more than tennis? Picking memorable outfits. Since the 23-time Grand Slam winner picked up her first major win at the 1999 U.S. Open in her buttercup yellow Puma dress and beaded ‘do, it was clear the now-GOAT was both a sport and style star.

From fierce catsuits and crop tops to tutus and denim, the multi-hyphenate athlete, mom, designer and entrepreneur has pretty much worn it all. Adding some edge to the pleated skirts and polo shirts so often associated with the sport, Williams has never shied away from showing off her style (and fabulously fit physique!) on the court, first through her partnership with Puma and now with Nike. And, whether it’s her superhero-like catsuit at the 2018 French Open or boss-lady blazers on the winner’s podium, her outfits often have an empowering message behind them too.

At the 2018 U.S. Open the new mom, who is a Jehovah’s Witness, shared that her family doesn’t celebrate birthdays, but we’re still taking the fact that she turns 37 on Wednesday, September 26, as an excuse to look back at her best on-court fashion moments of all time!