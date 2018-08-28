Serena Williams is back! The 23-time Grand Slam champion made a triumphant return to the 2018 U.S. Open on Monday, August 27, after missing last year’s tournament because she was pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. In addition to securing a commanding straight-set victory in her opening-round match against Poland’s Magda Linette, the new mom hit the court in the one-shoulder dress from the Off-White x Nike Queen Collection created by Virgil Abloh in her honor and the high-fashion look did not disappoint.

For her first match back at the U.S. Open since 2016, Williams’ walked onto the Arthur Ashe Stadium court in an Abloh-designed cropped bomber jacket and matching bag to accessorize the dress. She removed the topper to reveal a single-sleeved frock that had a one-shoulder effect thanks to nude paneling. Oh, and then there was the tutu-inspired tulle skirt, compression fishnet stockings, “SW”-embroidered socks and sparkly trainers that all feature Off-White’s signature quotation graphics reading “LOGO” and “SERENA.”

During the match, Abloh, who was sitting in Willaims’ box with her team, shared an action shot of the GOAT on Instagram with the caption, “willing to design dresses for her for life.” And while we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this genius partnership, we’re going to take a minute and marvel at this year’s epic Queen Collection. Keep scrolling to see Williams’ 2018 U.S. Open look from every angle!