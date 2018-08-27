The 2018 U.S. Open kicks off in NYC on Monday, August 27, but Serena Williams already gave fans a sneak peek at her fab fashion for this year’s tournament at the Arthur Ashe Kids Day event on Saturday, August 25. The 23-time Grand Slam champion rocked a black tutu and pink tee as she jumped rope and hung out with youngsters, and the ballet-inspired design is part of the Queen collection by Off-White’s Virgil Abloh and Nike that Williams will be wearing on the court.

Earlier this month, Nike, Williams and Abloh (who just so happens to the busiest man in fashion between his role as Men’s Artistic Director at Louis Vuitton, founder of Off-White, Kanye West’s longtime collaborator and world-class DJ) announced they had joined forces on a line of apparel for this year’s U.S. Open that offers a high-fashion take on the sport’s classic styles.

Williams has been known for some unique ensembles over the years (think: catsuits, denim, crop tops, etc.), but she admitted Abloh’s designs are unlike anything she’s ever worn. “I was thinking that this is so different for tennis,” Williams told Vogue of the collab. “I have never worn a tutu. Every girl loves a tutu, or at least I do! It’s always been my dream to wear a tutu, and I can’t wait to wear it on court.”

Abloh, meanwhile, was inspired by the strength and gracefulness of both Williams and tennis. The collection consists of the buzzed-about one shoulder dresses with tulle skirts, in addition to a sleek leather-like bomber jacket, racquet bag and sneakers that all feature Abloh’s signature quotation graphics reading “LOGO” and “SERENA.”

If your in the market for your very own tennis tutu to rock on or off the court, the pieces in the Queen capsule will retail between $130 and $900 and be available at select Nike stores in the coming weeks. All hail!

