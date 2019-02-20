Like nothing has changed. Duchess Meghan reunited with two of her best friends, Serena Williams and Abigail Spencer, for a girls’ night in New York City on Tuesday, February 19.

Meghan (née Markle), 37, was in the Big Apple to celebrate her baby shower, but still found time during the trip to have dinner at The Polo Bar with the professional tennis player, 37, and her former Suits costar, also 37. The trio were also joined by the Duchess of Sussex’s longtime stylist, Jessica Mulroney, and her friend Markus Anderson, who introduced her to her husband, Prince Harry.

The mom-to-be arrived at designer Ralph Lauren’s restaurant with her pals at around 7 p.m. and was escorted inside via a side entrance. Three black SUVs lined the street as they waited for the group to finish their meal. Meghan bundled up in a full-length Victoria Beckham coat and a black scarf as she stepped out in the cold winter weather. She completed the look with black heeled boots and a black purse.

Earlier on Tuesday, Meghan cradled her baby bump that was covered by a black short-sleeved coat as she exited her NYC hotel to grab lunch with Spencer in midtown.

On Monday, February 18, Us Weekly broke the news of the royal’s unannounced visit to New York City. Meghan, who is in the final trimester of her pregnancy, was spotted eating lunch with a pal at the Ladurée restaurant and bakery in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan on Saturday, February 16.

An eyewitness told Us: “They were having a lovely time, laughing and talking with each other.”

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie later confirmed that the trip happened because “friends are throwing a baby shower for Meghan and nearly 20 guests.”

