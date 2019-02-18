A royal excursion to the Big Apple! Duchess Meghan made an unannounced trip to New York City in the final trimester of her pregnancy, a source confirms to Us Weekly exclusively.

The Suits alum, 37, was spotted eating lunch with a friend at the Ladurée restaurant and bakery in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan on Saturday, February 16. “They were having a lovely time, laughing and talking with each other,” an eyewitness tells Us.

The mom-to-be also stopped at the nearby high-end children’s clothing store Bonpoint. (Her BFF Jessica Mulroney was in town for the weekend too, though it is unclear if they met up.)

The surprise visit comes days after Meghan and husband Prince Harry attended a gala performance of The Wider Earth at the Natural History Museum in London. She showed off her baby bump in a formfitting white Calvin Klein dress and a matching Amanda Wakeley coat at the Tuesday, February 12, event in support of Queen Elizabeth II’s Commonwealth Trust and Commonwealth Canopy.

Harry, 34, and Meghan (née Markle) married in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England in May 2018. Kensington Palace announced the retired actress’ pregnancy in October.

Meghan told well-wishers during a trip to Birkenhead, England, in January that she is due to give birth in late April or early May, noting that she and the prince want their baby’s sex to be a “surprise.”

The queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter revealed to Us exclusively earlier this month that Meghan “will begin maternity leave from royal duties” ahead of her first child’s arrival. He added that the Los Angeles native is “full of energy and in good spirits” as she enjoys the “busy work schedule she has at the moment.”

However, later this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to travel to Morocco for an official royal visit from February 23 to 25. Kensington Palace said in a statement: “The duke and duchess are looking forward to the visit which will highlight the vital roles that girls’ education and youth empowerment are playing in, and shaping, modern Morocco.”

