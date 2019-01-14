Three months to go! Pregnant Duchess Meghan revealed her due date while chatting with locals in Birkenhead, England, with her husband, Prince Harry, on Monday, January 14.

The retired actress, 37, told well-wishers that she is six months along and due to give birth in late April or early May. She also said that she and Harry, 34, do not know whether they are having a boy or a girl as they want the royal baby’s sex to be a “surprise.”

Royal watchers have been speculating about Meghan’s due date ever since she announced her pregnancy in October 2018. At the time, Kensington Palace simply said the baby was expected to arrive “in the spring.”

Since then, the Suits alum has been busy gearing up to become a mother. A source recently told Us Weekly exclusively that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are eyeing Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, England, for Meghan’s delivery, noting that “it will be much less chaos and more of a private event than if she gives birth in London [at St Mary’s Hospital] like [Duchess] Kate did.”

A second insider told Us that the parents-to-be are “looking into hiring the perfect nanny, someone trusted and trained at one of the best places in the U.K.”

