Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are gearing up to become parents!

A source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly that the Suits alum, 37, and the 34-year-old prince are eyeing Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, England, for Meghan’s delivery.

“It will be much less chaos and more of a private event than if she gives birth in London [at high-profile St. Mary’s Hospital] like Kate did,” the source explains.

Frimley Park Hospital is also only 20 minutes away from Harry and Meghan’s new home in Frogmore Cottage.

A second source close to Kensington Palace adds that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “looking into hiring the perfect nanny, someone trusted and trained at one of the best places in the U.K.”

In recent months, Meghan has made headlines for allegedly being difficult to work for. She has also been accused of fighting with her sister-in-law, Duchess Kate. A royal insider reveals in the new issue of Us that Harry is hoping the birth of their child will give Meghan a break from the negative press.

“He’s extremely protective of Meghan and can’t get his head around why critics are giving her such a hard time when she’s gone out of her way to fit in and fulfill her royal duties,” the royal insider explains.

A source close to the former actress, who is due in the spring, adds that she is “feeling great.”

“She’s still working out and doing yoga,” the source says. “And is trying to eat as healthy as she can.”

