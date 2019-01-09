Picture perfect — just like them! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s country home in South Central England is just as extravagant as one would expect.

The soon-to-be parents — who wed in May 2018 — leased the vacation home in the Cotswolds, which is settled on a 4000-acre estate and includes a split-level kitchen and renovated dining room. The abode is privately situated and features stunning views.

The couple spent time at the exclusive property in November after their first royal tour as a married couple, which included a busy 16-day visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the duo indulged in “spa treatments courtesy of the Cowshed Spa,” inside the nearby Soho Farmhouse, a private club, to relax.

Scroll down to take a look at where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex retreat to when they are seeking some private time to themselves.