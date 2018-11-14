The countdown is on until Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcome their first baby in the spring of 2019.

In the month since Kensington Palace announced that the former Suits actress, 37, is pregnant, she and Harry embarked on a jam-packed 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand — and then promptly retreated to their country home in the Cotswolds for a little well-deserved pampering.

In the new issue of Us Weekly, a source reveals that Meghan (who is about 18 weeks along) and Harry, 34, got “spa treatments courtesy of the Cowshed Spa,” located at the luxe Soho Farmhouse hotel in Oxfordshire, England. To find out exactly how they pampered themselves, check out the video above.

And for even more on how Harry and Meghan are preparing for their first child’s arrival, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

