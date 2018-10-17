Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Plan to Raise Their Kids ‘in the Country’

Royals gone country! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who are expecting their first child, plan to raise their kids outside of the city, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

While the couple have a built-in support system at Kensington Palace because Prince William and Duchess Kate live next door with their three kids, Harry and Meghan prefer their rented $5.4 million home in the Cotswolds, about two hours outside of London. “No one bothers them there,” a palace source tells Us. “They’re excited to raise children in the country.”

The palace announced on Monday, October 15, that Meghan is pregnant. An insider told Us that she is nearly 15 weeks along.

