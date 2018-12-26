The royal family is gearing up for their newest addition! Pregnant Duchess Meghan revealed a detail about her due date while greeting well-wishers outside of St. Mary Magdalene at Sandringham on Christmas.

Meghan, 37, gushed over her baby news during a conversation with fan Karen Anvil on Tuesday, December 25, reportedly telling her, “We’re nearly there.”

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry in the spring of 2019, glowed during her first Christmas as an official member of the royal family. She and Harry, 34, attended mass with Prince William, Duchess Kate, Queen Elizabeth and more of Britain’s most beloved before their annual family lunch.

Elizabeth, 92, sweetly mentioned Meghan and Harry’s baby news during her annual Christmas address: “It’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies and another child expected soon.”

The Suits alum and the Duke of Sussex exchanged vows in May and nearly five months later, Princess Eugenie wed businessman Jack Brooksbank. Meanwhile, William and Kate, both 36, welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, in April and Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Tindall welcomed her second daughter in June with husband Mike Tindall.

The monarch added in her speech: “Through many changes I have seen over the years, faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me, but a source of personal comfort and reassurance. Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards a greater understanding.”

A source previously told Us that Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child around the end of March or early April.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!