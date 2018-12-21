Just like Us! Queen Elizabeth did as the locals do as she boarded a train to Sandringham House on Thursday, December 20.

The 92-year-old traveled from King’s Cross station in London to King’s Lynn station in Norfolk. She braved the cold in a long brown coat and headscarf for the journey as she prepared to spend Christmas with the royal family at her private estate.

Elizabeth walked alongside her security team at King’s Cross and briefly mingled with other travelers before finding her seat in first class, according to Daily Mail.

