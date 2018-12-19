How the Royal Family Is Celebrating Christmas: See Their Itinerary!

A very royal Christmas! Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and more members of the British royal family have a packed holiday schedule at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England.

A source revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly that William and Kate, both 36, want to make their first Christmas as a family of five special. The pair, who wed in April 2011, welcomed Prince Louis in April. They are also parents of 5-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte.

“It’s important to them that their kids share childhood traditions like their school pals,” the source said. “They’re going all-out to make it extra special.”

While Meghan, who married Harry in May, is set to celebrate her second Christmas with the royal family, Us previously confirmed her mother, Doria Ragland, was not formally invited for the holidays.

“She is of course welcome at Sandringham,” an insider told Us. “But wasn’t formally invited for this Christmas.”

Scroll through for the family’s itinerary: