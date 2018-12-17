Duchess Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, will not spend Christmas with her daughter and son-in-law, Prince Harry, in England, Us Weekly can confirm.

Contrary to reports, Ragland will not be celebrating the holidays with the British royal family at Sandringham House in Norfolk. Meghan, 37, who is pregnant with her first child, and Harry, 34, are set to join Prince William, Duchess Kate and more family members for Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II.

“She is of course welcome at Sandringham,” an insider tells Us. “But wasn’t formally invited for this Christmas.”

This year marks Meghan’s second Christmas with Harry’s family. The Suits alum, who wed the prince in May, broke royal tradition by joining the festivities in 2017, before she officially married into the family.

“Attending as a fiancée is a first for the family,” an insider told Us at the time, noting that Meghan’s family was based 5,000-plus miles away in Los Angeles. “Given that Meghan doesn’t have family in the U.K., it’s only right that she spends Christmas with Harry and his.”

According to a statement released by Kensington Palace in October, Ragland, who did travel to the U.K. in May to watch Meghan marry Harry, is “very happy” about her daughter’s pregnancy.

The statement added that the yoga instructor “looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

An insider told Us last month that Meghan “wants her mom to move” to the U.K. after her baby is born.

“Doria hasn’t made any commitments about doing so,” the insider said. “She has told friends that she would keep her house in Los Angeles but is indeed planning on spending a majority of her time with Meghan.”

Harry and Meghan are set to move into a 10-bedroom house at Windsor that will have plenty of room for Ragland when she comes to stay.

Ragland met the queen for tea the day before Meghan and Harry tied the knot.

With reporting by Jennifer Peros

