Making room for grandma? Pregnant Duchess Meghan, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, will be moving to a larger home the countryside with her husband in the near future, and she’s hoping to be joined by her mother, Doria Ragland.

“Meghan of course wants her mom to move to the U.K.,” a royal insider told Us Weekly. The social worker, who currently resides in L.A, wants to spend “a lot of time with Meghan and the baby” but isn’t giving up her home just yet. “Doria hasn’t made any commitments about doing so,” the insider said. “She has told friends that she would keep her house in Los Angeles but is indeed planning on spending a majority of her time with Meghan.”

Kensington Palace announced on Saturday, November 24, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, would be moving from their home at Nottingham Cottage in London to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England, near the house where they had their engagement photo shoot in December 2017 and wedding reception in May.

“Windsor is a very special place for their royal highnesses and they are grateful their official residence will be on the estate,” a statement obtained by Us read.

While the couple’s home at Kensington Palace only has two bedrooms, Frogmore Cottage, which sits in the extensive grounds of Windsor Castle, has 10 bedrooms — plenty of space for the new arrival and for Ragland, 62, to stay for an extended period.

A source told Us that Harry, 34, and Meghan (née Markle), 37, “never loved living in London. They enjoy their time in the country much more than the city and feel most at home there.”

The palace announced in October that the couple are expecting their first child together, shortly after they arrived in Australia to begin their 16-day royal tour.

Ragland is overjoyed by Meghan’s pregnancy. According to a statement released by the palace in October, she “is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

Us reported in November that Meghan’s mom would probably be spending the holidays in the U.K. with her daughter. A royal confidant told Us: “It is very likely Doria will be at Sandringham for Christmas and will be spending the holidays with Harry, Meghan and other members of the royal family.”

