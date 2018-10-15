Duchess Meghan Is Pregnant: Mom Doria Ragland and Royal Family ‘Are Delighted’

So happy. Duchess Meghan‘s mother, Doria Ragland, is sharing her joy over the announcement that her daughter is pregnant with her first child with Prince Harry.

Ragland “is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” according to a statement released by Kensington Palace on Monday, October 15. The palace declined to say whether Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, had been told, according to The Telegraph.

The couple, who wed at Windsor Castle in England in May, announced the news hours after touching down in Australia at the start of a 16-day trip, their first international tour together.

They attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s wedding on Friday, October 12, at the same church where they wed, but didn’t make an appearance at the newlyweds’ evening reception as they had to begin their long journey Down Under.

However, Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, got to share their happy news with the royal family, including Prince William and Duchess Kate, as well as Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth, before they flew out.

“The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted for the couple and were able to congratulate them on Friday at the wedding in person,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The mom-to-be, who is due to give birth in the spring of 2019, will also be visiting Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand with her husband with a busy schedule that will include 76 engagements. Amid concerns over the presence of the Zika virus in Fiji and Tonga, which can affect an unborn child, a spokesperson said the couple had taken medical advice.