A night to remember! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who were married in front of more than 800 guests at St. George’s chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday, October 12, celebrated their nuptials with not one, but two receptions following their gorgeous ceremony.

Following their exchanging of vows, the princess and her husband reportedly headed into the castle’s banquet rooms of Waterloo Chamber, the Grand Reception Room and St. George’s Hall for a lunchtime reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II with their royal family members, friends and celebrity guests, where Hello! reports that the groom made an emotional speech about his bride that left many to tears.

But the party didn’t stop there: The newlyweds also reportedly celebrated with a second reception at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, England, which Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew, shares with Eugenie’s mother and Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson.

According to E!, guests were treated to gourmet pizza, which they washed down with the tequila from the groom’s company, Casamigos tequila.

