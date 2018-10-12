See What the Guests Wore to Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding

The second royal wedding of the year has arrived, with Princess Eugenie of York and her fiancé James Brooksbank marrying at St George Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday, October 12. While these nuptials had a slightly more low-key vibe than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day back in May, there was an equally star-studded guest list (Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Cara Delevingne and Naomi Campbell to name a few) that arrived dressed to the nines.

Much like Harry and Meghan’s ceremony, there is a formal dress code in place. In May, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked women to wear day dresses cut above the ankle and below the knee with a hat or headpiece and men to sport military uniforms, morning coats or lounge suits. Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank suggested similar attire for the women on hand to watch them tie the knot, but the men were required to wear a morning coat and all that goes with it.

From the fab fascinators and jewel tone frocks to the regal waistcoats, keep scrolling to see what the guests wore to the Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding!