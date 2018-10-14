Jetlagged but happy. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan held hands as they arrived in Australia on the morning of Monday, October 15, for the start of their first international tour together.

The couple, who touched down in Sydney after flying 24 hours, smiled as they exited the airport, with the former Suits star wearing a black turtleneck sweater, black pants and a black jacket with a maroon lapel as she carried two folders. Harry was dressed in a button-down shirt topped with a light gray sweater and had a brown satchel slung over his shoulder.

The pair, who skipped his cousin Princess Eugenie‘s evening wedding reception on Friday, October 12, in order to start their long journey, headed to Admiralty House in Kirribilli to freshen up and get some rest before they begin their official duties on Tuesday local time.

The newlyweds have a jam-packed schedule for their first tour as husband and wife. They will be flying to various destinations across Australia as well as to the nations of Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand during their 18-day tour, which will also see Harry opening the Invictus Games in Sydney.

They are also scheduled to visit Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, where they will have the chance to get up close and personal with two baby koalas, and will fly to the Outback to see first-hand the devastation farmers are facing as they battle a devastating drought. The royals will also iconic Bondi Beach, take a tram ride when they fly to Melbourne, and meet with Aboriginal elders when they visit Queensland’s Fraser Island.