It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and it’s meant to be celebrated with family! Duchess Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is set to spend time with her daughter and son-in-law Prince Harry in England over the holidays.

“It is very likely Doria will be at Sandringham for Christmas and will be spending the holidays with Harry, Meghan and other members of the royal family,” a source told Us Weekly on Monday, November 5.

Another insider added that the Los Angeles-based social worker, 62, will “indeed be in the U.K. for Christmas” though specifics of her time there are unknown.

This year marks the first holiday season as a married couple for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot at Windsor Castle in May. The speculation of Ragland’s visit comes less than one month after it was announced that the former Suits actress, 37, is pregnant and expecting her first child with Harry, 34.

Kensington Palace released a statement to share the exciting news of their growing brood on October 15, just hours after the newlyweds embarked on their first international tour as husband and wife.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” a statement from the palace read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The palace also added at the time that Ragland “is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

Weeks prior to the baby reveal, Ragland joined her daughter and Prince Harry at a luncheon at Kensington Palace hosted by Duchess Meghan for the launch of a charity cookbook Together: Our Community Cookbook she helped commission.

