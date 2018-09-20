The gang’s all here! Duchess Meghan hosted a party with family to celebrate the launch of the charity cookbook she helped commission, titled Together: Our Community Cookbook.

The former actress’ husband, Prince Harry, and her mother, Doria Ragland, were among the guests who attended the luncheon at Kensington Palace on Thursday, September 20. Ragland, 62, flew from Los Angeles to London five days earlier so that she could support her daughter’s first hosting event as a royal and the yoga instructor’s first since Harry and Meghan’s May 20 wedding.

Meghan, 37, Harry, 34, and her mom greeted women from Hubb Community Kitchen, whose 50-plus recipes were used in the cookbook, near a large white tent outside of the palace.

