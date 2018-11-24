New digs! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will soon have a new home to welcome their firstborn into.

The royal pair will move from their current residence at Nottingham Cottage in London to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England, to prepare for the arrival of their first child, according to a press release from Kensington Palace obtained by Us Weekly.

An insider tells Us that the two-story cottage was a gift to the couple from Queen Elizabeth II. “There are 10 bedrooms, and the cottage does need some updating and renovations. It’s much bigger than Nottingham cottage, which only had two bedrooms and was very tight,” the insider said.

The insider notes that the parents-to-be “should be fully moved in shortly after the holidays.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are plenty familiar with the grounds — their new home is near Frogmore House, where the duo held their May reception after marrying in a chapel on the Windsor Castle grounds.

The 17th century house was also the site of the couple’s engagement photoshoot in December 2017.

“Windsor is a very special place for their royal highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate,” the palace statement read.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, announced shortly after arriving in Australia for their 16-day royal tour in October that they are expecting.

A source told Us in October that the twosome planned to raise their little one outside city limits. “No one bothers them there,” the palace source told Us at the time. “They’re excited to raise children in the country.”

A royal insider now tells Us that the move is one the couple is looking forward to. “This proves that Harry and Meghan really want to raise their children out of the public eye. They never loved living in London. They enjoy their time in the country much more than the city and feel most at home there.”

While the couple will no longer live near Prince William and Duchess Kate, who reside at Kensington Palace, the insider says they will be there often for work and will still have their offices at the royal estate.

