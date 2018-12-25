A royal holiday! Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have a lot to be thankful for this year, and looked happy as can be as they strolled alongside each other on their walk to Christmas mass at St. Mary Magdalene at Sandringham.

Meghan — who is expecting her first child with Harry in the spring — looked gorgeous in a dark ensemble as she held close to her husband. Meanwhile, Kate opted for a festive red outfit including a long coat paired with matching heels, gloves and a fascinator.

Following the church service, the royal family are set to head to Christmas lunch before Queen Elizabeth delivers her annual speech. Family members weigh in before and after Christmas lunch,” a source previous told Us Weekly, referring to a tradition started by Henry VII. While the family sits down for a meal of roasted turkey, the kids dine in the nursery.

The festivities end with a Boxing Day hunt, which Meghan and Harry are reportedly skipping due to the California native’s disapproval of hunting. Kate, however, has participated in the past.