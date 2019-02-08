Next stop, North Africa! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, are set to travel to Morocco for an official royal visit.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco from Saturday 23rd February to Monday 25th February 2019,” a statement issued by Kensington Palace on Friday, February 8, to Us Weekly reads. “This visit is at the request of Her Majesty’s Government. It will build on the close relationship between the U.K. and Morocco.”

The statement concludes: “The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to the visit which will highlight the vital roles that girls’ education and youth empowerment are playing in, and shaping, modern Morocco.”

Meghan, 37, will be approximately seven months pregnant during the trip. The former Suits actress told well-wishers in Birkenhead, England, last month that she is due to give birth in late April or early May.

A source previously told Us Weekly that the 34-year-old prince is “keeping an eye” on his pregnant wife to “ensure she doesn’t overwork” herself.

“Harry’s being his usual amazing self around Meghan,” the source explained. “She’s not the best at knowing when to put the brakes on — that’ll be Harry’s job. He’ll make sure she’s not doing too much as they enter the final weeks.”

Queen Elizabeth II‘s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter also told Us earlier this month that the Duchess of Sussex’s schedule will wind down towards the end of her pregnancy. “Royal engagements will be drastically reduced and the duchess will begin maternity leave from royal duties [ahead of the birth],” Arbiter explained.

Meghan and Harry, who wed in May 2018, recently stepped out together at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday, February 7, and the mom-to-be showed off her growing baby bump in a white button-down tucked into a long black skirt.

