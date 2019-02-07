That mom-to-be glow! Duchess Meghan, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, looked every bit the part of an almost mother as she stepped out with her husband for the Endeavour Fund Awards.

The ceremony took place in London on Thursday, February 7. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, wore a white button-down tucked into a long black skirt that featured a high slit to show off her enviable gams. She topped off the look with a slicked-back bun, black and gold heels, and a black clutch. Harry, 34, stuck to his usual attire: a gray suit with a dark tie and matching shoes.

Meghan flaunted a big smile and her growing baby bump. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2018, held tight to one another as they entered the event.

The Endeavour Fund Awards “celebrate the achievements of injured or ill service personnel who have used sport and adventurous challenge as part of their recovery and rehabilitation,” according to the official Kensington Palace Twitter account. The fund itself, which is run by the Duke of Sussex and The Royal Foundation, provides financial support to programs and charities in the U.K. that support former service members who have been injured.

Us Weekly revealed earlier this month that Meghan’s schedule will dwindle in the weeks leading up to her little one’s arrival. “Royal engagements will be drastically reduced and the duchess will begin maternity leave from royal duties [ahead of the birth],” Queen Elizabeth II‘s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter told Us.

A royal source assured Us that the Suits alum is “full of energy and in good spirits,” adding: “She really feels great and is enjoying the busy work schedule she has at the moment.”

Meghan, who announced her pregnancy in October 2018, told locals in Birkenhead, England, in January that she is due in late April or early May. She also pointed out that she and Harry want the sex of their baby to be a “surprise.”

