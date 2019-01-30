Duchess Meghan Calls ‘Many of the Shots’ With Prince Harry

Duchess Meghan “has a lot of control in her relationship” with Prince Harry, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Not in a negative way,” the source continues. “But she can definitely call many of the shots — and not just when she’s pregnant.”

The source explains that the 37-year-old Suits alum, who is expecting the couple’s first child in the spring, plans to stray from royal tradition and give birth at a different hospital than Duchess Kate. (Kate and Prince William welcomed their three children in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.) “The security team will have [already] completed trial runs to and from hospitals,” the source adds.

