Duchess Meghan is in the Empire State of mind as she gets ready to welcome her first baby with husband Prince Harry. The pregnant 37-year-old’s surprise visit to New York City — which Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, February 18 — will also include a baby shower thrown by her friends.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie confirmed the party plans on Monday, tweeting that the “friends are throwing a baby shower for Meghan and nearly 20 guests on Tuesday.” The guest list may include Jessica Mulroney, the Duchess of Sussex’s best friend, who was also spotted in New York City over the weekend.

On Saturday, February 16, Meghan stopped by children’s clothing store Bonpoint in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood and lunched with a friend at the nearby Ladurée restaurant and bakery. “They were having a lovely time, laughing and talking with each other,” an onlooker told Us of Meghan’s restaurant date.

The former Suits star has a busy itinerary in the upcoming weeks. She and Harry will make an official royal visit to Morocco from February 23 to February 25. “The duke and duchess are looking forward to the visit which will highlight the vital roles that girls’ education and youth empowerment are playing in, and shaping, modern Morocco,” Kensington Palace previously said in a statement.

If her pregnancy has been tiring, Meghan certainly hasn’t shown it. “[She is] full of energy and in good spirits,” a source told Us in January. “She really feels great and is enjoying the busy work schedule she has at the moment.”

Soon, however, Meghan’s workload will ease considerably. “Royal engagements will be drastically reduced and the duchess will begin maternity leave from royal duties [ahead of the birth],” Dickie Arbiter, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary, told Us last month.

Meghan and Harry, who married at Windsor Castle in May 2018, are expecting their child in late April or early May.

