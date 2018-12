2018 will always be remembered as the year of Meghan Markle. The former Suits star married Prince Harry, made headlines for multiple family feuds and announced she was expecting her first child.

Other members of the British royal family, however, reached milestones in 2018. Prince William and Duchess Kate expanded their family and Princess Eugenie and her longtime love, Jack Brooksbank, walked down the aisle.

Scroll through to revisit the biggest royal-related stories of 2018: