Britain’s beloved! The royal family released two new stunning snapshots in honor of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday on Wednesday, November 14.

Charles posed alongside his wife, Duchess Camilla, and grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte on a wooden bench at the Clarence House garden. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stood behind them sharing a laugh, while Prince William and Duchess Kate, who was cradling Prince Louis, grinned beside them.

The family also debuted a more formal photo of them smiling sweetly in celebration of Charles’ special day. Chris Jackson, who snapped the photographs, shared a sweet sentiment about the prince on his birthday via Instagram.

“I’ve travelled all over the world photographing the Prince of Wales for the last 15 years from Durbars in Nigeria to the Galapagos Islands, Pakistan, Japan and many more as well as covering numerous domestic Royal Engagements so I was delighted to have been asked to take these official portraits of The Prince surrounded by his family to celebrate the important milestone of his 70th Birthday,” Jackson wrote alongside the two images he took. “It was particularly special to capture such an informal and relaxed family portrait over a fun afternoon in the gardens of Clarence House.”

The Duke of Wales has been open about the special bond he shares with his sons and grandchildren. In September 2017, Charles expressed his thoughts about George starting his first day of school.

“I shall be interested to hear how he got on. At that age, you don’t worry quite a lot about going to school as you do when you get a bit older,” he told ITV News at the time. “It’s that business of meeting new people and wondering, you know?”

Charles, who walked Meghan, 37, down the aisle during her wedding to Harry, 34, when her father, Thomas Markle, couldn’t make it, previously showed his support for the couple after they announced her pregnancy in October.

Charles told reporters in Scotland later that month that he “absolutely” toasted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s good news: “Several times, at the moment!’

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!