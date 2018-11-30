No duchess drama to see here. Contrary to reports, Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan are not at odds with one another, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“The ‘feud’ is definitely being played up. Are they the best of friends? No. Do they speak every waking second? No. Do they hate each other? Absolutely not,” the source tells Us after reports surfaced that the two women do not get along.

Kate, 36, joined the British royal family in April 2011 after she married Prince William. Six months ago, Meghan, 37, wed Prince Harry in front of their family and friends, with Kate and William’s two oldest children serving as a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively.

While feud speculation escalated after the palace confirmed the former Suits star and the 34-year-old prince were moving away from Nottingham Cottage in London to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England — which is further away from Kate and William’s home in Kensington Palace — the source maintains that the two duchesses have a special relationship.

“They are two women under serious amounts of pressure, stress and under a huge spotlight that no one can relate to – they will always have a bond that no one can break,” the source tells Us.

The insider also notes that Kate and Meghan come “from two totally different worlds.”

“Kate is English, and not as initially warm as Meghan is. That’s how she is by nature,” the source explains. “Kate and Meghan have really grown to love and respect one another. They just have different approaches based on where they grew up.”

The Duchess of Cambridge had nothing but nice things to say about her sister-in-law while speaking to fans in Leicester, England, on Wednesday, November 28.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Kate replied after a well-wisher asked her about Meghan’s pregnancy. (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child together in spring 2019.) “No, It’s such a special time to have all kiddies and a cousin for George and Charlotte as well and Louis, so it’ll be really special.”

With reporting by Jennifer Peros

