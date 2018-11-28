The royal family is looking forward to welcoming their newest addition in the spring of 2019! Duchess Kate opened up about Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s baby news and revealed her excitement.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 36, gushed over Meghan’s pregnancy while speaking to fans in Leicester, England, on Wednesday, November 27, to honor the city’s late football club chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

“Are you excited for Meghan and her new baby?” one well-wisher asked. She replied, “Yeah, absolutely. No, It’s such a special time to have all kiddies and a cousin for George and Charlotte as well and Louis, so it’ll be really special.”

Kate also shared an update on her children with Prince William — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months — and revealed that the little ones are looking forward to the holidays.

“They’re doing well, thank you. Yeah, they’re getting excited for Christmas time, ‘cause they’ve started with all their Christmas songs and Christmas trees and going on and things like that. It’s cute,” she raved, adding that Louis has become such a “big boy” and he’s growing up so fast. “I can’t believe he’s, like, seven months now.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Kate also told opened up about her family of five, telling royal admirers that George and Charlotte call William “Pops.”

In October, Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, revealed that they are expecting their first child together. The Suits alum hopes “to bring up children who know the values of normal things in life,” royal contributor Omid Scobie exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Meghan will take her kids on the subway. They’ll have chores and jobs one day. They won’t be spoiled.”

