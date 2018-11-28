Prince William and Duchess Kate stepped out in Leicester, England, to honor victims who lost their lives in an October helicopter crash.

The royal couple were stoic on Wednesday, November 28, as they paid their respects to the five people who died when the aircraft went down outside Leicester City Football Club’s King Power Stadium. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the crash site, where they laid flowers among a multitude of other memorials left by mourners.

According to the BBC, William and Kate, both 36, were scheduled to meet with the club’s staff and volunteers. They were then set to travel to the University of Leicester to learn about educational programs to which the club offers its support.

The duchess was polished as usual in a gray coat, black tights and black heels, which she accented with a prim ponytail and sparkling earrings. For his part, the prince wore a black suit, white shirt and blue tie with black shoes.

William and Kate personally knew one of the victims, team owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. The pair honored him and spoke to his family at the event.

The duke released a statement following Srivaddhanaprabha’s death. “I was lucky to have known Vichai for several years,” he said on October 29. “He was a businessman of strong values who was dedicated to his family and who supported a number of important charitable causes. He made such a big contribution to football, not least through Leicester City’s magical 2016 season that captured the imagination of the world. He will be missed by all fans of the sport and everyone lucky enough to have known him.”