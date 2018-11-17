Core four! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who are expecting their first child together, stepped out with their royal partners-in-crime Prince William and Duchess Kate for a double date of sorts.

The expectant parents and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Foundation Dinner at Victoria House in London on Thursday, November 15. The 37-year-old Suits alum looked radiant in a black, strapless V-neck Roland Mouret gown. Kate, 36, went for a more colorful ensemble in a red Preen dress with an asymmetrical neckline. Meanwhile, the brothers donned matching tuxedos.

Singer Tom Walker gave royal watchers an inside look at the event. “I had the absolute honor of performing for and meeting The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge & The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the annual @kensingtonroyal #RoyalFoundation dinner last night,” the 26-year-old musician wrote on Instagram on Friday, November 16. “Thanks to the super talented @thatsingingbird bird from @wearefulleffect for joining me for my last song.”

In the gallery of photos shared by Walker, Harry, 34, and Meghan appear relaxed as they chat with their fellow guests, while William, 36, and Kate look more reserved.

The foursome have been spending plenty of quality time together as of late. They celebrated Prince Charles’ 70th birthday at a swanky Buckingham Palace soiree on Wednesday, November 14. The group also posed with the Prince of Wales for family portraits in mid-September, at which point the newlyweds were still keeping their pregnancy a secret, a source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly.

The next generation of royals also joined Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 10 and at a Remembrance Day ceremony in the capital city on November 11.

Harry and Meghan announced their baby news on October 15. That same day, a source told Us that their family members plan to be there for them during their first foray into parenthood. “William and Kate are very excited for Harry and Meghan,” the insider said. “They’re old pros at ‘the parenting thing’ and want to help them in any way they need over the months ahead.”

