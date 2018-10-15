All hands on deck! Prince William and Duchess Kate are looking forward to showing Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan the parenting ropes.

“William and Kate are very excited for Harry and Meghan,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’re old pros at ‘the parenting thing’ and want to help them in any way they need over the months ahead.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who share Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 5 months, are also thrilled to welcome a new cousin for their little ones. “Kate is excited for Louis to have a play pal,” adds the insider.

Equally enthusiastic is Queen Elizabeth, who learned of Harry and Megan’s baby news, along with other members of the royal family, at Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday, October 12. “The Queen is delighted at the news and can’t wait to meet her new great grandson/daughter,” the source tells Us.

Kensington Palace announced on Monday, October 15, that Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, are expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019. An insider revealed to Us later on Monday that the Duchess of Sussex is due “on or around May 2.”

The Suits alum and the Captain General Royal Marines couldn’t be more ecstatic about the pregnancy. “Harry is elated and beside himself. She is excited, happy and over the moon,” the source tells Us of Meghan, who is nearly 15 weeks along. “She’s in great health and has had a very easy pregnancy so far. Meghan has totally been herself and so far, so good.”

