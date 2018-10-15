It’s all happening! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan couldn’t be happier about her pregnancy and becoming a new dad.

“Harry is elated and beside himself,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, noting that the 37-year-old Suits alum is “feeling amazing.”

“She is excited, happy and over the moon,” the source explains. “She’s in great health and has had a very easy pregnancy so far. Meghan has totally been herself and so far, so good.”

Kensington Palace released a statement on Monday, October 15, confirming the duchess is pregnant.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the announcement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The news broke hours after Harry, 34, and Meghan touched down in Australia for their first international tour together. The pair, who tied the knot in May, have a packed schedule in Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand. The source tells Us that Meghan “has no plans to change any stops on the tour” due to her pregnancy, adding that “nothing has been affected because of it.”

“Meghan has carried on as normal and hasn’t let this pregnancy stop her from doing her job,” the source explains. “She expects to be in good health on this trip. There aren’t too many nighttime activities on the itinerary, which many thought was strange, but know we all know is because Meghan needs to go to bed early.”

According to the source, the couple also “consulted with medical experts” about traveling Fiji and Tonga despite ”the Zika virus risk.”

“Those medical experts cleared Meghan to travel there,” the source tells Us. “She still will be attending the events in the central part of the countries but will be missing an event or two which are early in the morning near the water.”

The source adds that the Duchess of Sussex is nearly 15 weeks pregnant.

With reporting by Jennifer Peros

