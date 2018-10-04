Royal duty calls! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have a packed schedule for their upcoming trip to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand.

Us Weekly can confirm the couple will arrive in Sydney with their official team of 10 people — including hairdresser George Northwood, who Us can exclusively reveal is being paid for privately — on October 15 for a “down day” before getting started with engagements. During their time in Australia, they will go to the Taronga Zoo and host the 2018 Invictus Games.

“It’s [the Duchess’s] first tour and it’s all very new and quite daunting in terms of what to do,” a source explained to Us about the tour.

A second source also noted the former Suits star will be giving a speech during an engagement at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji. “She’s a very confident speaker,” the second source explained. “When the duchess launched Together, she spoke confidently and off the cuff — it’s only natural at some of the events she’s doing by herself that she would want to speak.”

Elsewhere during their visit in Fiji, Meghan will attend two engagements on October 27 with UN Women’s Markets for Change project, which promotes women’s empowerment in marketplaces throughout the Pacific.

“Fiji asked the Duchess to do the events,” the first source explained. “There is a movement in Fiji to encourage women away from the stereotypical roles [in the household] and [UN Women are] looking to strengthen women’s opportunities in Fiji.”

In New Zealand, Harry and Meghan are expected at the unveiling of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy in Auckland. The second source also noted the pair will take part in a “wellie wanging” contest, in which people throw a Wellington boot as far as possible, with the children. “The Duchess has been made aware of the wellie wanging,” the second source said.

The couple will also attend a reception hosted by the Governor-General to New Zealand to celebrate the 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the country.

“New Zealand has hosted many, many royal visits and they offered up these options and the Duchess though they were all very good,” the first source added.

While Harry’s previous tours included rugby engagements, the first source explained this tour is “designed for the duke and duchess as a young married couple … it’s a different type of visit to a single man’s tour.”

The trip marks Meghan’s first visits to Fiji, Tonga and Australia.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!