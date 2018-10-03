Royals

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Make First Joint Visit to Their Namesake County of Sussex

By
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the University of Chichester's Engineering and Digital Technology Park during an official visit to Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Sussex, United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen.  Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
5

Feels like home! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made their first joint visit to their namesake county of Sussex, England, on Wednesday, October 3.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in the cathedral city of Chichester, where they walked around for a half hour and chatted with locals as well as children from Westbourne House School. The students presented the couple with an A-Z guide to the area, and one fan gave flowers to Meghan (née Markle).

The Suits alum, 37, rocked a cream-colored Giorgio Armani coat over a dark green And Other Stories top and a matching Hugo Boss pencil skirt. The prince, 34, wore a gray suit with a white button-down shirt.

Harry and Meghan then visited Edes House to see a rare copy of the U.S. Declaration of Independence. The only other handwritten copy is housed in the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

See more photos from the royal trip below!