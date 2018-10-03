Feels like home! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made their first joint visit to their namesake county of Sussex, England, on Wednesday, October 3.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in the cathedral city of Chichester, where they walked around for a half hour and chatted with locals as well as children from Westbourne House School. The students presented the couple with an A-Z guide to the area, and one fan gave flowers to Meghan (née Markle).

The Suits alum, 37, rocked a cream-colored Giorgio Armani coat over a dark green And Other Stories top and a matching Hugo Boss pencil skirt. The prince, 34, wore a gray suit with a white button-down shirt.

Harry and Meghan then visited Edes House to see a rare copy of the U.S. Declaration of Independence. The only other handwritten copy is housed in the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

