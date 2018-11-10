Pregnant Duchess Meghan, her sister-in-law Duchess Kate and the Queen wore matching black at the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday, November 10.

The royal family, including Prince William and brother Harry, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla and Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, attended the annual event to commemorate those who have lost their lives in war. This year’s festival also marks 100 years since the end of World War I.

The evening featured performances by Tom Jones as well as British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and the Kingdom Choir, who performed at Meghan and Harry’s wedding at Windsor Castle in May.

It’s the first official appearance back in the U.K. for Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, since their 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The couple announced last month that they are expecting their first child.

