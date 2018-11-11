Honoring the fallen. Members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II, Duchess Kate, Duchess Meghan, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, paid tribute to war veterans who gave their lives in service at a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in London.

Dressed in matching black coats and berets with red poppies, a symbol of veterans and World War I, the family laid wreaths to commemorate soldiers lost in war and to remember the end of World War I. An armistice between Germany and the Allies was signed 100 years ago at 11 a.m. on November 11, 1918.

Prince Philip, who retired from public service in August 2017, did not attend the event.

The night prior, the Dukes and Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge stepped out together for the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall, which included a performance from Tom Jones.

