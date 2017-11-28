Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed they were set up on a blind date during their first joint interview, but who thought the pair would be a good match? A source tells Us Weekly the mystery matchmaker is businessman Markus Anderson.

Anderson is a consultant for the Soho House Group and has been friends with Markle for years. The pair were seen together at the Invictus Games in September 2017.

Another source adds Misha Nonoo also played a hand in setting up Harry and Markle. Nonoo, a New York-based designer who was previously married to Harry’s friend and classmate Etonian Alexander Gilkes, introduced Markle to Anderson, according to the source.

The Suits actress, who was photographed in one of Nonoo’s designs at the Invictus Games, posted a photo with Nonoo and Anderson on Instagram last year.

“All the M’s are here. @anderson_markus @mishanonoo #MMMinMadrid #spain #madrid #travel #eatpraylove,” Markle captioned a photo with Anderson and Nonoo in August 2016.

During the interview after their engagement announcement on Monday, November 27, Harry and his bride-to-be opened up about how they first met. The source adds Anderson’s nickname is “Mrs. A,” which may be why Harry and Markle referred to their matchmaker as “her.”

“We were introduced actually by a mutual friend, who, we will …,” Harry began.

“We should protect her privacy and not reveal too much of that,” Markle said.

“We’ll protect her privacy yeah,” Harry continued. “And — but it was — it was literally, it was through her and then we met once and then twice back to back two dates in London, last July.”

Markle opened up more about getting set up with Harry after the interviewer asked if it was a blind date.

“Yes, it was definitely a set up, a blind date,” Markle explained. “And it was so interesting we talk about it now and even then because I’m from the states, you don’t grow up with the same understanding of the royal family and now I understand very clearly that there is a global interest there. I didn’t know much about him, the only thing I asked her when she said she wanted to set us up was, I have one question ‘Is he nice?’ If he wasn’t kind it wouldn’t make sense, but then it turned really quickly into that.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!