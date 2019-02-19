While his wife is away, Prince Harry is keeping busy! During pregnant Duchess Meghan’s trip to New York City for a baby shower celebration, Harry continued his royal duties on Tuesday, February 19.

The former military pilot, 34, paid a visit to Streatham’s John Corfield Centre to participate in a Street Games “Fit and Fed” school holiday event with local students in south London, proving he’s going to be a rockstar dad. Harry was on hand as the children enjoyed a day filled with activity.

“The Duke helps serve lunch with Principle Youth Worker, Mark, who has been attending @StreathamSYCT since he was a child,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read alongside a video of Harry interacting with the youth as he passed out food.

In one photo, a beaming Prince Harry demonstrates an exercise to a group of kids who smile and follow his lead. The palace described the event as a national campaign run by @streetgames that “aims to provide children and young people with free access to activity sessions and a nutritious lunch during school holidays.”

Meanwhile in NYC, the former Suits star, 37, is to be celebrated by “friends throwing a baby shower for Meghan and nearly 20 guests on Tuesday,” according to Royal correspondent Omid Scobie. Though no guest list has been revealed, it’s speculated that Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney, who was also spotted in the city over the weekend, will be in attendance.

The Duchess of Sussex had a fun-filled weekend in NYC. On Saturday, February 16, she shopped at a children’s clothing store Bonpoint in Manhattan, and also lunched with a pal at the Ladurée restaurant and bakery. “They were having a lovely time, laughing and talking with each other,” an onlooker told Us Weekly of the outing.

Meghan’s trip comes just days before she and Harry will embark on a royal trip to North Africa. The pair are set to travel to Morocco from February 23 to February 25.

However, as Meghan’s due date approaches, she will take a lower profile, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter, told Us in January. “Royal engagements will be drastically reduced and the duchess will begin maternity leave from royal duties [ahead of the birth],” he explained.

