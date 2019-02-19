The Duchess of Sussex takes New York City! Duchess Meghan stepped out in the Big Apple before her baby shower on Tuesday, February 19.

The 37-year-old Suits alum rocked an oversized black short-sleeved coat, black pants and sunglasses as she exited her hotel on Tuesday. Meghan, who is in her final trimester of her pregnancy, cradled her baby bump as she made her way to the car with her security team.

The duchess was later spotted at lunch with her friend and former Suits costar Abigail Spencer in midtown on Tuesday.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Meghan traveled back to the states for an unannounced visit. A source told Us that the former actress dined with a pal at the Ladurée restaurant and bakery in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan on Saturday, February 16.

“They were having a lovely time, laughing and talking with each other,” an eyewitness told Us.

Meghan also checked out the high-end children’s clothing store Bonpoint after her lunch on Saturday.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie confirmed on Monday, February 18, that the Duchess of Sussex was in NYC because “friends are throwing a baby shower for Meghan and nearly 20 guests.” Meghan’s bestie Jessica Mulroney was also seen in NYC, so it’s possible she is throwing the celebration.

Scroll through to see pics of Meghan’s NYC outing: