Abigail Spencer played coy about her relationship with pal Duchess Meghan (née Markle) while chatting with Us Weekly at the NBC press brunch for Timeless in Los Angeles.

“I don’t speak about our friendship,” the 37-year-old told Us of her former Suits costar on Friday, November 16. “Yeah, I just keep that private.”

Earlier this month, however, Spencer couldn’t help but gush over the Duchess of Sussex. “She’s so amazing. You know, I try not to … I don’t talk about our relationship but, you know, she’s amazing,” she told Us exclusively. “She’s wonderful. She’s one of the most incredible people on the planet, so I’m just glad that other people get to see her wonder.”

Though Spencer — who starred on the hit USA series with Markle, 37, for eight seasons — remains quiet about her friend, she was all smiles as she attended her pal’s wedding to Prince Harry in England in May. The Florida native arrived at the nuptials alongside Priyanka Chopra and other members of the Suits cast.

Spencer also dished to Us on Friday about the 36-year-old Quantico alum’s upcoming December wedding to fiancé Nick Jonas. While she admitted she hasn’t met the “Chains” crooner, 26, she’s “very, very happy for her.”

A lot has changed since the spring wedding, including Meghan announcing that she’s expecting her first child with the 34-year-old prince. News of the couple’s expanding brood was announced in October, just hours after the pair embarked on their first international tour together.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” a statement from Kensington Palace read at the time. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Royal contributor Omid Scobie spoke exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month about how the first-time parents will raise their child, noting that the California native hopes to “bring up children who know the values of normal things in life.”

Scobie added: “Meghan will take her kids on a subway. They’ll have chores, and jobs one day. They won’t be spoiled.”

