Serena Williams married Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian in a picture-perfect ceremony on Thursday, November 16, in front of family and friends.

The wedding, held at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, was a romantic affair attended by celebrity guests including Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian. The newlyweds chose to exchange vows on November 16 as a way to honor the birthday of the Reddit cofounder’s late mother, according to Brides.com. Williams’ sister Venus Williams served as a bridesmaid and the newlywed’s 2-month-old daughter, Alexis “Olympia” Ohanian Jr., wore a cap-sleeve dress and knit booties with bedazzled straps. The couple’s dog even made an appearance in their wedding party photos.

The bride looked stunning in a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress while the groom looked dignified in a dark regal blazer. The tennis champ later changed into a shorter dress for the reception and teamed it with some sparkly sneakers.

