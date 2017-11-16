Serena Williams is married! The tennis pro, 36, wed Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans on Thursday, November 16, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly. Some of the attendees included Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian.

Prior to the big day, the couple were joined by several of their close friends for a rehearsal dinner, including Eva Longoria, Colton Haynes and Emeril Lagasse, who hosted the bash at his Meril restaurant on Wednesday night.

Earlier this month, Williams also celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a bachelorette weekend in New York City alongside her sister, Venus, and pals Ciara and La La Anthony.

The group stayed at the Baccarat Hotel. They took a party bus around town and had a private dinner at TAO Group’s new seafood brasserie, Legasea. “They partied ‘til the wee hours at PH-D Rooftop in the Meatpacking District before returning back to the hotel,” an onlooker told Us. The following day, “the ladies were pampered with treatments at the Spa de La Mer at Baccarat Hotel.”

Williams and Ohanian, 34, got engaged in December 2016 and announced the news on Reddit. In a thread titled “I Said Yes,” Williams shared their romantic proposal story. “I came home / A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me / And a carriage awaited / Destination: Rome / To escort me to my very own “charming” / Back to where our stars first collide / And now it was full circle / At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance / But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And / isaidyes,” she posted at the time.

Ohanian responded to her poem and wrote: “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

Williams accidentally announced she was expecting in April by sharing what was meant to be a private photo of her baby bump publicly on Snapchat. Six months later, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Alexis Olympia, on September 1.

Us Weekly revealed in October 2015 that the duo were dating. “They met at a lunch,” a source told Us. “It’s new.”

Added the insider: “He said he’d never been into tennis until they started dating!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!