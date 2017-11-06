Serena Williams celebrated her bachelorette weekend in New York City on Friday, November 3, and Saturday, November 4, alongside her sister, Venus, and pals including Ciara and LaLa Anthony.

“Venus, Ciara, LaLa, and Serena’s family all stayed at the Baccarat Hotel,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They took a party bus around town and had a private dinner at TAO Group’s new seafood brasserie, Legasea.”

The ladies continued their fun later in the night. Adds the source: “They partied ‘til the wee hours at PH-D Rooftop in the Meatpacking District before returning back to the hotel.”

The insider tells Us that the group opted for a more low-key fete the following day: “The ladies were pampered with five-star treatments at the Spa de La Mer at Baccarat Hotel.”

The tennis pro, 36, has been engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian since December 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Alexis Olympia, on September 1. Williams documented the couple’s “first day out” on Snapchat on September 28, revealing it was hard to leave their little one behind. ”We miss her already,” she captioned the clip. She later said: “We miss Olympia.”

In August, Williams opened up to Vogue about predicting their daughter’s sex prior to giving birth. “Two weeks after we found out, I played the Australian Open,” she said at the time. “I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way.”

