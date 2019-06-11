Gearing up for another outing! Duchess Meghan’s second post-baby public appearance will at Wimbledon, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“She’s very much looking forward to attending,” an insider tells Us of the Suits alum, 34. The annual sporting event is the oldest tennis tournament in the world, and is held each year at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London.

Wimbeldon kicks off with the qualifying rounds on Friday, June 28, and the main events commence on Monday, July 1, and continue through Sunday, July 14.

Meghan — who welcomed her first child, a son named Archie, with husband, Prince Harry, in May — stepped out for the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, June 8, which marked her first event since giving birth. Though she was all smiles at the event, an insider told Us that the former actress had a hard time leaving the couple’s 1-month-old son for the outing.

“She has spent almost every moment with him and saying goodbye was very difficult,” the insider told Us. “But Meghan truly wanted to be at the celebration for the queen.”

And it was a good time, indeed! “Meghan loved seeing all the other royal children and was doting on them,” the insider explained, noting that the Duchess of Sussex played with Duchess Kate and Prince William’s children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 13 months “throughout the day.”

Meghan appeared to be in high spirits as she rode in a carriage alongside Harry, 34, Kate, 37, and Duchess Camilla.

Harry and Meghan, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary days after welcoming their first child, announced the news of the newborn’s arrival via their official Sussex Instagram page.

The former military pilot soon returned to work, but not without a struggle himself. “Harry left for Italy and it was very difficult for him to leave Archie and Meghan,” another source told Us of the prince’s overnight engagement for the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. “He wants to spend every second he can with them.”

