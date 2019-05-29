Royal duties and dad duties — oh my! Prince Harry accompanied his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to two events on Wednesday, May 29. Meanwhile, his wife, Duchess Meghan, continued her maternity leave after welcoming the couple’s first child, son Archie.

The monarch, 93, and the Duke of Sussex, 34, began the day’s festivities by meeting Cricket World Cup team captains at Buckingham Palace. The duo were all smiles as they chatted up the players ahead of their tournament kickoff on Thursday, May 30.

Harry later joined the queen at a Buckingham Palace garden party — one of four that will be held this year. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were among the other royal family members in attendance.

Meghan gave birth to Archie on May 6. Since then, the prince has been on a limited paternity leave from royal engagements. A Kensington Palace source told Us Weekly that he will appear at only one event per week for the month after his son’s arrival. “The summer is going to be busy for him, but until mid-June, we won’t be seeing him more than once a week,” the insider explained.

The Suits alum, for her part, will not take an extended maternity leave, though she has not been spotted since the pair introduced their son to the world on May 8. Instead, she “plans to return to work as soon as possible,” according to a source. “She came into the royal family with so many goals and plans on forging ahead.”

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2018, are adjusting quite nicely to their parenting roles. Harry is a “very hands-on dad” and has even taken on diaper duty, an insider reveals in the new issue of Us. As for Meghan, she has “really taken to motherhood” and is “so soft and gentle with Archie.”

